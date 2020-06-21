Florida's Spiking Coronavirus Cases Just One Reason The NBA Season Will Ultimately Be Canceled
By Stephen Douglas | Jun 21 2020
The NBA has finally expressed some concerns about Florida. With players scheduled to return to their home markets today in what will be the first step to get the ball rolling towards resuming the season on July 31st, ESPN is reporting that the league is starting to worry about the spiking cases in Florida. Via:
Florida added 4,049 new cases Saturday, which broke the previous single-day record of 3,822 set Friday. In all, the state has set records for single-day cases in seven of the past 10 days and is approaching 94,000 infections -- becoming a national hot spot along with Texas and Arizona, states that are also seeing surging case numbers.
In addition to pandemic concerns, some are unsure if they should play because of worries they could distract from the Black Lives Matter movement. Then there are injury concerns for players on the precipice of new contracts and completely reasonable concerns about leaving families for an extended period of time.
Coaches are unsure what this bubble scenario could mean for them. Some coaches like Mike D'Antoni and Gregg Popovich are in a high-risk category. Not to mention assistant coaches and other staff.
It says a lot about the NBA that they were able to at least put together a plan to return to play and there were no public spats about money. Players, owners, and the league WANT to finish the season. Even teams who are eliminated are interested in playing more basketball somehow. It says even more about the league that everyone involved is still open to the idea that maybe they shouldn't play. It seems like all voices - no matter whose voices we're talking about - are at least heard.
This is great for everyone involved, but for those of us just sitting home hoping to see some basketball... this is going to end the season. Putting the safety of everyone involved and concerns about societal issues ahead of the bottom line is going to end the season. And Florida is not helping.