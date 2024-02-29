Alligator Nearly Chases Golf Cart Into a Florida Pond
There are some things that can only happen in Florida. Usually, they require a Florida Man or Florida Woman to be the main character, but sometimes you just need a good old fashioned Florida gator, which is exactly who is the star of this video.
According to TMZ, this took place on February 16 in Maria, Florida. A woman was recording video of an alligator walking between her and her neighbor's fenced in pools when two golf carts drove by. The first one was blissfully unaware that there was a gator headed to a pond. The second cart sped by and got a shocking surprised as the gator took off, causing the drive to just about veer off the path and into the pond.
This video should probably be shown in defensive driving classes. Maybe not all over the world, but definitely in Florida. You've got to be aware at all times. You've got to keep your hands on the wheel and have an escape plan. These golfers came dangerously close to getting wet or having their cart stolen by this gator, but heads up driving saved the day.