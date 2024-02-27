Roundup: Florence Pugh at 'Dune 2' Premiere; Andy Reid, Chiefs Talk New Contract; USWNT Loses to Mexico
The latest on the Israel-Gaza conflict ... Sean "Diddy" Combs accused of sexual harassment and assault ... Supreme Court hears arguments in social media cases ... Stock futures stagnant after S&P 500 falls from record high ... Iran proxies scale back attacks on bases after U.S. attacks ... Florida lawmakers postpone "fetal personhood" bill ... Is it ever OK to have an 8 a.m. meeting? ... Florence Pugh turned heads at "Dune: Part 2" premiere ... Vin Diesel moving forward with next "Fast and Furious" installment ... A review of FX's "Shogun" ... USWNT fell to Mexico for the first time since 2010 ... Houston overtakes UConn as new No. 1 ... Dissecting Alabama's new coaching staff ... Andy Reid, Chiefs begin contract negotiations ...
Burning questions for the 2024 NFL combine [CBS Sports]
Is this the Boston Celtics' best team ever? [The Athletic]
Bryce Harper wants a new contract [Yahoo Sports]
NBA midseason grades for all 30 teams [The Ringer]
A look at Office Space at 25 [The Hollywood Reporter]
Five Chicago Bears who won't be back in 2024 [The Big Lead]
Jon Stewart on Israel-Palestine.
Adam Sandler chickened out on talking to Paul McCartney.
Christopher Nolan on his career, including Oppenheimer.
Kings of Leon -- "Mustang" (live on The Tonight Show)