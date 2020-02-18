Five Potential Free Agency Destinations for Teddy Bridgewater
By Stephen Douglas | Feb 18 2020
Drew Brees has officially announced he will return for the 2020 NFL season. This means that Teddy Bridgewater's time in New Orleans is most likely over. Bridgewater is a veteran who made a Pro Bowl and took a team to the playoffs. Last season he filled in admirably while Brees was injured and he will only turn 28 this season. A lot of teams are going to pay quarterbacks a lot worse than Bridgewater this season, but who will be paying Bridgewater?
New England Patriots
Is Bill Belichick really going to roll with Jarrett Stidham under center? A guy who has attempted four passes in his career? Besides, if Brady spurns his longtime team for anyone else, wouldn't it be worth it to sign Bridgewater to a large one- or two-year deal just so they can tell people they tried to meet Brady's demands?
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
After completing the NFL's first-ever 30 touchdown/30 interceptions season, Jameis Winston got Lasik eye surgery. So now he can clearly see that Tampa is 28-42 with him under center during his five seasons in the NFL. It's time for a change and Bridgewater could be the guy to get the Bucs into the playoffs for the first time since 2007.
Chicago Bears
Mitch Trubisky took a step backwards from a place that wasn't too great to begin with. The Bears are just over a year removed from a 12-win season. They were .500 last year. Bridgewater could be the shot in the arm the team needs to get back to the playoffs.
Carolina Panthers
In 2015, when Cam Newton won the MVP, Teddy Bridgewater took the Vikings to the playoffs. That seems like a lifetime ago. Now with a new coach, the Panthers are ready to move on and the next guy wasn't on their roster last season.
Los Angeles Chargers
If Brady doesn't go to Los Angeles to replace Philip Rivers, Bridgewater would be a fine choice. Bridgewater is nearly 16-years younger than Brady and he's more than a decade younger than Rivers. Bridgewater could give the Chargers a reliable quarterback while they figure out some kind of plan for anything.