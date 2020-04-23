Five Biggest Storylines Heading Into the 2020 NFL Draft
By Ryan Phillips | Apr 23 2020
The 2020 NFL Draft kicks off Thursday night and it should be a wild one. The league is doing the draft remotely which could cause any number of challenges. While we're all waiting for the big event to start, here's a look at the top five storylines to watch heading into the first round.
Where Will Tua Tagovailoa Land?
This is easily the biggest story of the week. Tua Tagovailoa entered the 2019 college football season as the presumptive No. 1 pick in 2020 draft. While he was surpassed by Joe Burrow as the season went along, that was more as a result of Burrow rising up than it was Tagovailoa falling. He didn't do a whole lot to hurt his stock on the field. Unfortunately, a devastating hip injury put him out for the season and threw everything into question.
Tagovailoa's value has fluctuated wildly during the pre-draft process and no one seems to know where he'll wind up. He could be selected anywhere from No. 3 to somewhere in the 20s. We've gone over his potential landing spots but, really, anything could happen.
What Will The Patriots Do?
While they won't be on the board until the 23rd pick, the Patriots are entering their first draft in two decades without Tom Brady on the roster. They have a lot of holes to fill, particularly on offense. Will they go out and try to secure a franchise quarterback, or will they address other needs? Will they try to trade up from No. 23 and make a move for a premium player, or sit tight and see who falls? Hey, they could even trade down and stockpile picks in a deep draft. The franchise could go in so many directions with Brady (and not Rob Gronkowski) off to Tampa Bay.
How Belichick and the Patriots approach this draft will be fascinating.
Keep An Eye On The Tackles
The 2020 draft class is lousy with excellent offensive tackle prospects. There are eight tackles who could claim to be worthy of a first-round pick. Heck, as many as four could come off the board within the first 11 picks. That may not happen, but this is an incredibly deep year at the position and when the run on tackles starts, they could come flying off the board quickly.
What Will Miami Do With Its Three First-Round Picks?
The Miami Dolphins are arguably the biggest power player in the 2020 draft. They currently own the fifth, 18th and 26th picks in Thursday night's first round, in addition to two second-round picks. The Dolphins have the ammo to trade up if they want to. If they were to sit tight and play their cards right, the Fins could land a franchise quarterback, an elite tackle prospect and another playmaker before Thursday night is over.
As stated above, this is an incredibly deep draft and the Dolphins have six of the first 70 picks. With smart drafting strategy, they could jump-start their rebuild before the weekend is over.
Receivers Will Be Popular
Like the tackles, the 2020 receiver class is fantastic. There are as many as 11 different receivers who could have been first-rounders in another draft class. While the run on receivers might wait until the 20s, there should be one. The three elite wideouts -- Jerry Jeudy, CeeDee Lamb, Henry Ruggs III -- will likely go in the top 15, but guys like Justin Jefferson, Brandon Aiyuk, Tee Higgins and more could come off the board quickly as well. It's a wild year for wideouts and we should see a lot taken in the first three rounds.