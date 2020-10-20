Five Best Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups For Week 7
By Liam McKeone | Oct 20, 2020, 10:19 AM EDT
Another week, another fantasy win (or loss) in the books. The waiver wire has never been more active in the leagues I'm in, and I'm sure many of you have seen the same. So don't fall behind! Here are the best waiver wire options for Week 7 of the NFL season. (All stats via ESPN PPR leagues)
Anthony Firkser, TE, Tennessee Titans (Available in 99 Percent of ESPN Leagues)
Firkser basically came out of nowhere to have one of the best tight end fantasy performances of Week 6, catching eight passes for 113 yards and a touchdown to garner 25 fantasy points on the day. Ryan Tannehill does like his tight ends and what makes Firkser a worthwhile pickup this week is the fact that his Titans counterpart, Jonnu Smith, is dealing with an ankle injury that will hinder him for a few weeks. Firkser should get the lion's share of the snaps and will be in line for some decent production, although I wouldn't hold my breath for another 25-pointer against Pittsburgh's nasty defense.
Tim Patrick, WR, Denver Broncos (Available in 72 Percent of ESPN Leagues)
Patrick has quickly emerged this season as one of Drew Lock's favorite targets, specifically on deep passes. Despite going up against one of the best secondaries in the NFL up in New England, Patrick managed to haul in four catches for 100 yards to give him 23 fantasy points on Sunday. He's had five or more targets in every game Lock has played this season. Denver is playing Kansas City next week, which likely means Lock will be airing it out all day to keep up, and the Chiefs' defense has struggled with passes down the field at points this year. Patrick is a good short-term play with long-term upside if Lock is going to keep airing it out in his direction.
Logan Thomas, TE, Washington Football Team (Available in 90 Percent of ESPN Leagues)
Yes, another tight end. For the Football Team, at that. But Thomas is worth a look for one big reason: Washington is playing Dallas this week. The Cowboys defense is putrid, as we saw last night when they gave up over 30 points for the fifth week in a row. The Washington offense isn't exactly great, but Thomas has been targeted with some consistency (four targets in each of the last three weeks) and showed a connection with Kyle Allen last week after catching three passes for 42 yards and a touchdown. The Football Team should have redzone opportunities aplenty this week, and Thomas has been one of their go-tos in that area this year. A bit of a longshot pickup, but the TE fantasy landscape hasn't been this barren in a while.
Demarcus Robinson, WR, Kansas City Chiefs (Available in 98 Percent of ESPN Leagues)
Robinson is a bit of a forgotten man in the KC offense when Sammy Watkins is on the field. But Watkins missed this week with an injury and it turns out Robinson is the one who will get most of his snaps as he caught five passes for 69 yards, totaling 11 fantasy points. If Watkins can't go next week, Robinson will definitely be worth the pickup because the Chiefs get the Jets-boost this week, where everyone on their offense has a higher fantasy value because everyone outperforms expectations against Gang Green. A good FLEX play if Watkins can't go.
Benny Snell Jr., RB, Pittsburgh Steelers (Available in 85 Percent of ESPN Leagues)
I'll admit it: Snell is a bit of a desperation play. He's firmly solidified as the No. 2 back in Pittsburgh, but will not see anything near the majority of the snaps as long as James Conner is healthy. But, even when Conner is 100 percent, Snell can still garner some decent fantasy production, as he did this week with nine points on six carries for 17 yards and a touchdown along with one catch for four yards. Not impressive numbers by any means. But taking into consideration Conner's injury history and the fact that Snell appears to be stealing goal line carries from him, you could do worse if you have no other options available.