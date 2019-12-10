Five Best Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups For Week 15 By Liam McKeone | Dec 10 2019 New York Giants v Philadelphia Eagles | Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

We're in the midst of playoff season for fantasy football. Whether you're trying to win the whole thing or simply trying to avoid the shame of bottoming out in the consolation bracket, these five players could make all the difference. Here are the five best fantasy football waiver wire pickups for Week 15. (All stats via ESPN standard PPR leagues)

1. A.J. Brown, WR, Tennessee Titans (Available in 68 Percent of ESPN Leagues)

Tennessee Titans v Oakland Raiders | Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

I've had Brown on this list before, and apparently not enough people are listening to me, because he's still around to pick up in nearly two-thirds of all ESPN leagues. So take advantage of their slacking and grab him immediately. The rookie is comfortable in the NFL now and has a clear connection with Ryan Tannehill, who trusts him enough to just toss it up there every now and again. Brown put up 33.6 fantasy points this week, and going up against a weak Houston secondary next week. Get on it!

2. Boston Scott, RB, Philadelphia Eagles (Available in 99 Percent of ESPN Leagues)

New York Giants v Philadelphia Eagles | Al Bello/Getty Images

Scott is such an unknown name that Getty literally didn't have a picture of him, so here's Carson Wentz. But while it seems like a dicey (at best) bet to rely on the Eagles' offense for production, they literally don't have anyone else to give touches to after Miles Sanders. All of their receivers are hurt, and Doug Pederson seems reluctant to roll with only Sanders, instead continuing with his running back by committee approach even without Jordan Howard. Scott earned 24.8 fantasy points against the Giants on Monday on 10 rushes and six catches with a touchdown for good measure. They're also playing one of the worst teams in the league in Washington. A bit of a risk, but one worth taking, if only because the Eagles are still alive for a playoff spot and will be pulling out all the stops.

3. Raheem Mostert, RB, San Francisco 49ers (Available in 76 Percent of ESPN Leagues)

San Francisco 49ers v New Orleans Saints | Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Mostert has been splitting touches in Kyle Shanahan's equal-opportunity offense, but everyone got their chance to eat against the Saints on Sunday, as the running back dropped 24.9 fantasy points on 10 rushes for 69 yards and a TD, along with a receiving touchdown. If the Niners were this successful against a pretty darn good Saints defense, they're going to wreck the Falcons this week, and Mostert should be a big fantasy beneficiary.

4. Jason Sanders, K, Miami Dolphins (Available in 99 Percent of ESPN Leagues)

Miami Dolphins v New York Jets | Sarah Stier/Getty Images

It is most certainly a hot take to recommend picking up any kicker for your team, much less the guy who plays for the Dolphins. But just hear me out! Sanders (probably) won't hit seven field goals again, but the fact that he did proved that Brian Flores is about points in any way, shape, or form. Miami should be able to move the ball against the Giants as well as they did against the Jets. This could be a sneaky-good pickup to give you those extra two or three points to catch a dub.

5. Darius Slayton, WR, New York Giants (Available in 67 Percent of ESPN Leagues)

New York Giants v Philadelphia Eagles | Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Slayton set the world on fire with Eli Manning for a half of football, and it was enough to get him 32.4 fantasy points. The Eagles have one of the worst secondaries in the league, and one of the few teams who can claim the honor of being worse reside in Miami-- where the Giants are playing next week. Slayton now has chemistry with both Daniel Jones and Manning. If you're willing to take a risk and need a flex option, Slayton won't drop 30 again, but he's worth taking a flier on to put up double-digit points.