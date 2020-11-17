Five Best Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups For Week 11
By Liam McKeone | Nov 17, 2020, 10:35 AM EST
Ah, yes, Tuesday, the day of the week where us fantasy football players scramble for the next hidden gem on the waiver wire. Fortunately, reader, you need scour no more. Here are the best fantasy football waiver wire pickups for Week 11. (All stats via ESPN PPR leagues)
Willie Snead, WR, Baltimore Ravens (Available in 99 Percent of ESPN Leagues)
Snead was having an extremely quiet year before Baltimore's Week 8 bye. In the weeks since, though, Snead has shown signs of life, capped off by a two-touchdown performance on Sunday night that garnered him 23 fantasy points. Snead has recorded at least four catches in the last three games and right now stands as a low-end FLEX option with a good chance to be more as the Ravens go up against several poor secondaries in the back half of their schedule.
Salvon Ahmed, RB, Miami Dolphins (Available in 87 Percent of ESPN Leagues)
Ahmed emerged from the woodwork to line up at tailback for Miami after a rash of injuries. Now that Jordan Howard was released, Myles Gaskin hit the IR, and Matt Breida suffered a hamstring injury, Ahmed seems to be the only reliable option on the roster right now. He runs explosively and the Dolphins offense is ticking towards league average with Tua Tagovailoa under center. Ahmed had 16 fantasy points this week with 85 yards rushing and a touchdown and will likely be the lead back again this week. Not exactly a high-end play, but there's potential here.
Nyheim Hines, RB, Indianapolis Colts (Available in 48 Percent of ESPN Leagues)
It was of great surprise to me that Hines is still around to be picked up in nearly half of ESPN's fantasy leagues, so he's worth a note here. The Colts are very much all-in on running back by committee this year and Hines has been boom-or-bust in that role, but the boom is worth the risk. Notching 28 fantasy points on Sunday, last week marked the second time in three games Hines has broken the 20-point mark. The Colts are going up against Green Bay and will likely be throwing the ball often, which is where Hines shines. Definitely worth a pick-up if you're in that half of the leagues where he's still available.
Keelan Cole Sr., WR, Jacksonville Jaguars (Available in 79 Percent of ESPN Leagues)
Cole's fantasy output this week (21 points) are boosted by his punt return for a TD, but he also caught five passes for 47 yards and a touchdown. He's quickly developed good chemistry with new starter Jake Luton, and while Luton hasn't shown to be particularly good thus far, he can definitely sling the rock and likes Cole as a target. Jacksonville is going up against Pittsburgh this week, so Cole likely won't put up substantial numbers, but in the long run he's worth a pickup and in the short run Luton likes him, so the floor for Cole feels a bit higher than normal.
Josh Reynolds, WR, Los Angeles Rams (Available in 93 Percent of ESPN Leagues)
Reynolds has quietly been consistently productive for this Los Angeles team over the last few weeks. In three of his last four games Reynolds has recorded double-digit fantasy points, capped off by this past week's performance when he caught eight passes for 94 yards to total 17 points on the day. The Rams' offense is generally prolific and Reynolds has emerged as the second wideout behind Cooper Kupp. Reynolds is a good bet for another productive day next week as the Rams face the high-powered Tampa Bay offense in what promises to be an entertaining shootout.