Five Best Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups For Week 10
By Liam McKeone | Nov 10, 2020, 11:09 AM EST
Week 10 of the fantasy football season is here. There was much rejoicing. For some of us. Either way, injuries and COVID-19 designations are making rosters thin across all leagues. So without further ado, the best fantasy football waiver wire pickups for Week 10. (All stats via ESPN PPR leagues)
Jakobi Meyers, WR, New England Patriots (Available in 89 Percent of ESPN Leagues)
Meyers didn't play at all until N'Keal Harry and Julian Edelman got hurt. Suddenly, he's the No. 1 option. Monday night proved Meyers has a great rapport with Cam Newton already and the Pats QB will look his way more often than not. He might not top his 12-catch, 169-yard night against the Jets that gave him 28.9 fantasy points at any point this season, but in full PPR leagues he's a worthy pickup-- although next week's matchup against the Baltimore Ravens should dampen any hopes of another 25 point-plus day.
Richie James, WR, San Francisco 49ers (Available in 99 Percent of ESPN Leagues)
Yeah, I don't really know who this guy is, either. But Kyle Shanahan's offense produces yards in bunches regardless of who's on the field. James had nine catches for 184 yards and a touchdown against the Packers while San Francisco was hilariously short-handed. Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel should be off the COVID-19 list by next Sunday, but James proved himself this week and is a reasonable gamble to take if your WR depth chart is looking thin.
Marquez Valdes-Scantling, WR, Green Bay Packers (Available in 87 Percent of ESPN Leagues)
Valdes-Scantling posted 19 points this week on the back of a two-catch performance that resulted in 53 yards and two touchdowns. That kind of efficiency probably won't happen again. But, consider this: the Packers are playing the 1-7 Jaguars this week. Everyone on that offense should have a good fantasy day. Valdes-Scantling is widely available and you could do far worse than betting on Aaron Rodgers to pick apart a bad defense.
Duke Johnson, RB, Houston Texans (Available in 83 Percent of ESPN Leagues)
This is a bit of a risky pickup, but one that could pay dividends. When David Johnson is healthy, Duke isn't worth much of anything in fantasy. But David left Sunday's game with a concussion, and Duke threw up 15.7 fantasy points in his absence. We won't know until later in the week what David's status will be, but Duke will be a hot commodity if he can't go. With a general lack of other good RB waiver wire options this week, Duke is your best bet if you want to burn a waiver claim on a 50/50 proposition.
David Moore, WR, Seattle Seahawks (Available in 97 Percent of ESPN Leagues)
It seems Moore has a big week every fantasy year, leading to a rush of waiver claims, only for him to utterly disappear for several weeks. Well, I'm here to tell you that very well may happen again. But this time around, it's a bit more encouraging. Moore had four catches for 71 yards and a TD for 17.1 fantasy points on Sunday, following up a 13-point day against the Niners the week prior. He's had at least three catches in every game since Seattle's Week 7 bye. He's boom or bust because he doesn't always score or put up big yardage numbers, but recent weeks have suggested that he will get the ball one way or another. Pair that with Russell Wilson probably dying to prove everyone wrong after a brutal week in Buffalo, and Moore represents a solid FLEX option this week.