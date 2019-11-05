Five Best Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups For Week 10 By Liam McKeone | Nov 05 2019 Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

We're nearing the playoffs, and it's time to unearth some gems. Here are the best fantasy football waiver wire pickups for Week 10 of your season. (All stats via ESPN PPR standard leagues)

1. Jacob Hollister, TE, Seattle Seahawks (Available in 99% of ESPN Leagues)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Seattle Seahawks | Abbie Parr/Getty Images

With emerging tight end Will Dissly went down for the year, someone needed to step up from the position to catch balls from Russell Wilson. Luke Willson isn't well-equipped to do so, and this week showed Hollister very might be as he hauled in four catches for 37 yards and two touchdowns, good for 19.7 fantasy points. Targets may be scarce once Josh Gordon gets integrated, but Hollister is the only pass-catching threat at tight end right now, and is worth an investment at a weak position.

2. Hunter Renfrow, WR, Oakland Raiders (Available in 98% of ESPN Leagues)

Detroit Lions v Oakland Raiders | Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Renfrow hasn't made much noise this season, but wide receiver can be a tougher position to learn, especially for someone like Renfrow who isn't winning matchups based off physical tools. But he may have had his breakout game against Detroit this Sunday with six catches for 54 yards and a touchdown (17.4 fantasy points). The Raiders' offense has quietly been one of the better units in the league, and Derek Carr hasn't played this well since 2016. If Renfrow can keep getting open, Carr will find him.

3. Zach Pascal, WR, Indianapolis Colts (Available in 94% of ESPN Leagues)

Indianapolis Colts v Pittsburgh Steelers | Justin Berl/Getty Images

Pascal showed up on this list a few weeks back, and has been relatively quiet. But he showed up again vs. the Steelers and put up 18.6 fantasy points, virtue of five catches for 76 yards and a touchdown. He's a bit more of a risk than usual with Jacoby Brissett's knee, but against a paltry Dolphins defense and still no T.Y. Hilton, he could be in line for a big day.

4. J.D. McKissic, RB, Detroit Lions (Available in 94% of ESPN Leagues)

Detroit Lions v Oakland Raiders | Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Ty Johnson was thought to be the main man once Kerryon Johnson hit the IR, but it's proven to be more of a split role with McKissic than originally thought. He had four rushes for 32 yards and three catches for 40 yards and a touchdown in a well-rounded day. He won't blow anyone away, but could squeeze out the extra points you need to squeak out a victory.

5. Ronald Jones II, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Available in 62% of ESPN Leagues)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Seattle Seahawks | Abbie Parr/Getty Images

Betting on the Bucs' offense can be a zero-sum game, but this week it might be worth it. Jones II managed 67 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries against a solid Seattle defensive line, and Tampa Bay is playing a much worse Arizona front this week. He won't give you much in the passing game, but he seems to be a good low-end flex option for this week with a 15 percent chance to put up bigger numbers.