It's Time for the Giants to Fire GM Dave Gettleman
By Brian Giuffra | Sep 27 2020
Dave Gettleman, like many people, thought he would be fired after last season. The Giants decided to keep him, despite Gettleman amassing a 9-23 record in two years as the team's general manager coming into this season, and reportedly gave him one more year to turn things around. But after an 0-3 start, it's now obvious things won't get turned in 2020 and the Giants must cut their losses and hand Gettleman a pink slip immediately before he screws this up even worse.
Now in his third season as Giants GM, Gettleman has assembled a ragtag ensemble of starters on the offensive and defensive sides of the ball. It was so bad against the 49ers on Sunday that the offense managed just 227 total yards and nine points, and the defense surrendered 420 yards and 36 points.
That's embarrassing under normal circumstances, but the fact that it came against an injury-riddled team that started a backup quarterback and had a defense made up of six backups (from the opening week) speaks to the talent disparity the Giants have even against a second-team squad.
Quarterback Daniel Jones, who Gettleman reached for with the sixth overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, is one of the biggest turnover machines in the NFL. That was something he had a problem with at Duke, but somehow Gettleman overlooked that issue or ignored completely. Either way, Jones was Gettleman's No. 1 guy and hasn't gotten it done. It also doesn't help that he could have drafted pass rusher Josh Allen at that pick. Allen already has 11.5 sacks in 19 career games.
Outside of Jones, Gettleman has made several other terrible first-round draft picks, including DB Deandre Baker, who was recently cut after getting arrested for armed robbery, and DT Dexter Lawrence, who has 3.5 sacks and 47 total tackles in his first 18 games. The Giants selected offensive tackle Andrew Thomas with the fourth pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, which raised eyebrows because he was projected to go lower than that, though it is too early to say whether that was truly a miss.
Gettleman hasn't helped himself in free agency either. He's signed several busts already, most notably making Nate Solder the highest-paid offensive tackle in football. Solder was so bad Gettleman had to pick Thomas to replace him less than three years after giving Solder the contract. He also overpaid for WR Golden Tate, RB Jonathan Stewart and OL Patrick Omameh.
Worst of all, Gettleman traded away third- and a fifth-round picks for Leonard Williams in 2019. Williams was an impending free agent so the Giants didn't need to trade for him. Now they have him under the franchise tag and will either have to overpay for a marquee player on a losing team, trade him away or lose him for nothing in free agency.
This is why you need to get rid of Gettleman now. The Giants aren't going anywhere this year, but they still have important decisions to make around the trade deadline. They have to build draft capital by trading away the players who won't be there next year. These are the kinds of decisions that make or break a franchise's rebuilding efforts. Gettleman has proven incapable of making those decisions wisely in the past and doesn't deserve another chance to set the Giants back any further.