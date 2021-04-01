Fernando Tatis Jr. Is Already Being Ridiculous
Fernando Tatis Jr. has a new, enormous contract, is on a legit contender and is finally back playing Major League Baseball games that matter. On Thursday he added yet another highlight to his extensive reel with an incredible slide on a pickoff attempt. It had to be seen to be believed.
With his San Diego Padres leading the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-1 in the bottom of the fourth inning, Tatis singled to left. With Manny Machado at the plate, Tatis led off first base and looked like he was about to take off to second, when he stopped and started scrambling back to first base. Diamondbacks catcher Stephen Vogt saw it and immediately threw a laser to first.
Here's what happened:
Tatis was ruled safe, but the play was reviewed. The 22-year-old knew he had gotten in safely and was enjoying himself during the review:
Here's another angle of the play:
And here are some stills:
Tatis was confirmed as safe on replay.
Here's what the kid does to opponents:
Tatis is back doing fun stuff and MLB is starting a full 162-game season today. All is right with the world.