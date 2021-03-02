Fernando Tatis Jr.'s Bat Flip Game is Already in Midseason Form
By Ryan Phillips | Mar 2, 2021, 4:59 PM EST
Fernando Tatis Jr. isn't slowing down. After an MVP-caliber season in 2020 and fresh off a massive 14-year contract extension, the new face of baseball started off spring training the right way. On Tuesday, the 22-year-old launched a 441-foot grand slam off of Arizona Diamondbacks lefty Caleb Smith. In classic Tatis fashion, he admired his work a bit before throwing in a bat toss.
Check out multiple angles of the blast:
And this one that did actually become a "viral tweet" as expected:
Here's a nice shot of the bat flip and that gorgeous San Diego Padres uniform:
Baseball's most exciting player is back, folks and, good Lord, is he fun.
The Padres and Tatis are poised to do big things this season after making some huge moves over the winter. Armed with a great rotation and a loaded lineup, San Diego is aiming to challenge the Los Angeles Dodgers for National League West supremacy. While I could cover all their individual moves, let's be real, this is all about the team's superstar shortstop.
Expect every Tatis at bat to be filmed on a thousand cameras, and you best believe every bat flip is going viral. Get used to this kid, he's not going anywhere.