Fernando Tatis Jr. Has Tested Positive For COVID-19
Fernando Tatis Jr. has tested positive for COVID-19. San Diego Padres manager Jayce Tingler confirmed the news on Tuesday after the team put Tatis, Jurickson Profar and Jorge Mateo on the injured list related to the illness. Tatis does not have symptoms, while Profar and Mateo are on the IL for contact tracing.
The fact that Tatis is asymptomatic and feeling well is a good sign for the 22-year-old and he may not be out long. This may have come about because a Padres player who was at least partially vaccinated tested positive last month and may have spread it in the clubhouse. Tatis, Profar and Mateo were all put on the IL on Tuesday before the news broke that Tatis had tested positive.
It's been a rough start to the season for Tatis who has dealt with a left shoulder injury and slow start at the plate and in the field after signing a huge contract in the offseason. He's shown signs of breaking out of early season slump recently, as his average is up to .240 after falling to .129 in mid-April. Meanwhile, his OPS has climbed to .867 after it sunk to .525 during the same timeframe.
Tatis' issues in the field persist with 11 errors on the young season, but he's tightened things up. After a whopping 10 errors in April, he's only committed one so far in May.
If the trio tests negative they might be able to come back in the next 10 days, but there is some confusion on that point. Also, the Padres are claiming that Tatis didn't break any rules, which lends credence to the idea that he picked it up from a teammate.
Tatis will fly home from Colorado separately from the team and is apparently pretty upset that he tested positive.
Hopefully he's able to come back soon. The Padres need him badly, as does Major League Baseball.