Loud Fart Interrupts Lightning Player's Press Conference
By Liam McKeone
On Monday night the Tampa Bay Lightning put a thorough beatdown on the Dallas Stars, 4-0. As you can tell by the score one of the evening's most important contributors was Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy, who put up a donut on Dallas by saving 25 shots. When being interviewed afterwards about his performance, one of his Lightning teammates decided he needed to fart and simply could not wait. The noise echoed in the microphones and both reporters and players could not stop laughing.
A little shocking that we don't hear this more often in the locker room, honestly. Flatulence is expected amongst a group of two dozen or so athletes who just finished pushing their bodies to the breaking point. There are microphones aplenty. You'd think there would be a highilght reel or something. But no. It is the rare occasion such a rip is picked up on the mic and thus worthy of a blog post.
Because some things are always funny.