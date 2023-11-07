Fantasy Football Week 10: Start 'Em, Sit 'Em
By Kyle Koster
Welcome to The Big Lead's weekly start 'em, sit 'em column. We are here to dig into the toughest decisions you may be facing for your fantasy matchup in Week 10 of NFL action and give you answers. Some of those answers may even be right!
Presenting our Week 10 start 'em, sit 'em calls.
Taysom Hill
The New Orleans Saints Swiss Army knife remained sheathed through the first six weeks the last four games have been downright excellent as he's put up 12.2, 16.8, 22.4 and 20.6 points. He's scored four times over the past three games and touched the ball at least eight times every time, most of those coming in the Red Zone, where he's emerging as a reliable option. In short, he's doing the very thing you need Taysom Hill to do if you wish to exploit the ability to start him at tight end even if he lines up all over the ballfield. There'd be absolutely no reason for the Saints to reduce his workload and it could continue to expand as they fight for a playoff spot. START 'EM
C.J. Stroud
Perhaps you took a flyer on Stroud and picked him up with a late-round draft pick with the hopes he'd either emerge as a star or you could deal him midseason when the league is ravaged by injuries. His 470-yard explosion has driven his stock up to unreasonable levels. He's averaging the fourth-most fantasy points of any quarterback in the NFL and it might be time to pull the trigger and instill him as the starter over someone with a bigger name but less production. Or, perhaps more preferably, explore the market because he could garner a juicy return right now. DEAL 'EM
Christian Watson
One totally understands why this Green Bay Packers receiver is still starting in 32 percent of ESPN leagues. He has tremendous talent and has shown flashes in his young career that the can lead a receiving corps. But he has a Jordan Love problem that's not going to be solved quickly. The numbers for Watson are rough. He's failed to reach seven points all but two weeks and even the double-digit efforts aren't going to do much to help you win. With the playoff chase hitting full gear it might be time to cut bait and seek help from a team with a better playmaker throwing the ball. SIT 'EM
Gus Edwards
Okay, so he's not going to break games wide open or getting any speeding tickets out there but he's a certified weapon around the goal line for John Harbaugh, who clearly likes to send a message by hammering the ball to pay dirt. The Ravens' battering ram has six touchdowns and a thrilling 68 points over the past three weeks and Baltimore's recipe involves chewing up clock while expanding leads so it's starting to feel pretty safe. START 'EM
Dustin Hopkins
A kicker in this column? The normal guy must be on vacation. Here's the galaxy brain rationale: Hopkins leads all booters of the ball by averaging 11.5 points per game and he's only rostered in 43 percent of leagues. Why wouldn't you make room in the game plan for an upgrade like this? At least for weeks where he's not combatting the weather? It's the little things like this that can make all the difference. START 'EM