Five Best Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups For Week 16

Welcome to the final edition of this article. I hope you're here because you're in the championship and are looking for any possible edge to gain over your opponent. If you aren't but want to end the season with a W, I tip my cap to you. Thanks for reading, and I hope these suggestions helped your teams more than mine, given I am in the consolation bracket in two of three leagues.

Anyway. Without further ado, here are the best fantasy football waiver wire pickups for Week 16 of the NFL season, and for some of you, championship weekend. (All stats via standard ESPN PPR leagues)

1. Breshad Perriman, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Available in 90 Percent of ESPN Leagues)

Remember this guy? The former Ravens first-round pick has bounced around the league since 2015, but may have found a home in Bruce Arians' offense down in Tampa Bay. Because just about every receiver for the Bucs has gotten hurt by this point, Perriman put up 34 fantasy points against the Lions on five catches for 113 yards and three touchdowns. Tampa is going up against another paltry secondary in Houston, and it should be a shootout. Perriman could be in line for another surprising big day.

2. Tony Pollard, RB, Dallas Cowboys (Available in 89 Percent of ESPN Leagues)

Like the rest of the Cowboys, Pollard had a huge day against the Rams, notching 22 fantasy points on 12 carries for 131 yards and a touchdown, with two catches on top of that. Ezekiel Elliott will obviously get the majority of the touches in a massive divisional game against the Eagles, but Pollard brings a different skillset to the table that was on full display against LA. It's hard to trust in Jason Garrett, but Pollard is worth taking a flier on, especially considering Philly's defense is poor as a whole.

3. Greg Ward Jr., WR, Philadelphia Eagles (Available in 97 Percent of ESPN Leagues)

"Who?" is an understandable response to this suggestion. However, this is the reality for the Eagles' WR corps-- the injuries have gotten so severe they have a bunch of unknowns lining up for Carson Wentz. Yet they're still in the playoff race, so they'll be throwing the ball against Dallas, and Ward proved last week that he can, at the very least, catch passes. He totaled 19 fantasy points on seven catches for 61 yards and a TD. The low yard total is a concern, but he was clearly targeted with consistency, and seems poised to put up similar numbers against the Cowboys, if only by virtue of the complete lack of other options.

4. Jonnu Smith, TE, Tennessee Titans (Available in 95 Percent of ESPN Leagues)

If you're one of the remaining people who was relying on Evan Engram to come back and give you a few points, welcome to your replacement! The Titans' loss to Houston put a dent in their playoff hopes, but they aren't dead yet. The Saints will undoubtedly put up some big numbers, which means Tennessee will be playing catch-up with a lot of passing. Smith caught five balls for 60 yards in a similar situation against the Texans for 16 fantasy points. Add in a touchdown and that's a 20-point day-- not out of the question by any means against New Orleans.

5. Kai Forbath, K, Dallas Cowboys (Available in 97 Percent of ESPN Leagues)

I'll admit things got real scarce after Smith, but I truly think Forbath could be worth a flier for those few extra points you might need. The Cowboys' offense was unstoppable against the Rams and are going up against a much worse secondary in Philadelphia this week. The point totals will be high. Forbath didn't miss a field goal against LA and will probably have a similar helping of extra points this week. Desperate times, right?