FanDuel vs. DraftKings North Carolina: Which is the Best Sportsbook?
See how to claim up to $650 from both of the top North Carolina sportsbooks
By Joe Summers
FanDuel and DraftKings Sportsbooks both have special pre-registration sign-up bonuses available to celebrate North Carolina's upcoming March 11 launch of legal sports betting.
In total, you can claim up to $650 in bonus bets by signing up now!
These are two of the best sportsbooks in the country and they'll both soon become massively popular in the latest state to legalize sports betting. North Carolina residents have waited long enough, so make sure you're taking advantage of all that's out there.
Here's a breakdown of how to claim each promo, as well as some information on which may be better.
FanDuel Sign-Up Bonus in North Carolina: Claim Up to $300 Today!
All you have to do is sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook with this link right now before pre-registration ends and you'll get $100 in bonus bets automatically on launch day.
After launch, deposit at least $10 and bet $5 or more on any game to receive an additional $200 in bonus bets, win or lose. Regardless of your wager's outcome, you'll be credited an extra $200 bonus, totaling up to $300 without ever needing to win a bet!
Remember that you must sign up before March 11, otherwise you'll miss out on that first $100 in bonus bets.
FanDuel's user-friendly interface and seamless platforms on both its desktop and mobile interfaces make it a favorite for bettors, while competitive odds, exclusive daily boosts, helpful tutorials and access to most professional and collegiate leagues across the country keep users coming back for more.
Only new FanDuel users physically located in North Carolina can claim this bonus. You don't have much time left, so sign up for FanDuel now!
DraftKings Sign-Up Bonus in North Carolina: Claim Up to $350 Today!
Not to be outdone, DraftKings Sportsbook has the same type of promo available and it's just as easy. There's no promo code required either, you just need to be in North Carolina and a new user.
Use this link to sign up for DraftKings before March 11 and you'll have $100 in bonus bets waiting for you on launch day. When sports betting goes live, deposit $10 or more and bet at least $5 to receive another $250 in bonus bets to use freely.
DraftKings has a unique rewards system that lets you claim prizes, merchandise and once-in-a-lifetime experiences on top of the daily odds boosts and competitive odds, giving you a fun way to gain extra bonuses the more you bet.
You can claim "crowns" on the daily fantasy sports companion as well, so there's plenty of ways to utilize your rewards. Similar to the above, you can only access this promo if you're a new user and sign up during the pre-registration period. Sign up for DraftKings now and secure up to $650 total in bonus bets!
Is FanDuel or DraftKings North Carolina Better?
Both are considered the top sportsbooks in the industry, so it's a matter of personal preference which of the two you ultimately perfer. It's wise to use both of them however, as you can shop betting lines to maximize your bets and capitalize on the rewards and markets.
Some prefer the FanDuel's interface, some like the DraftKings rewards. Personally, I love both.
Different sportsbooks can have different odds and bonuses available. As a result, shopping around as many sportsbooks as possible is the best recommendation for North Carolina users. Not only will you get all of the sign-up bonuses, but you'll also set yourself up for the most success moving forward.
Sports betting is a competitive industry, especially in a newly-legal state like North Carolina. Maximize the competitive benefits and bonuses that every sportsbook offers to give yourself a head start on the competition.
The big day is almost here - make sure you're ready by signing up for FanDuel and DraftKings now!
