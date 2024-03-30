FanDuel vs BetMGM vs Bet365 NC: Biggest Bonus Bets Promo and App Review
Claim $550 in bonuses before these promos expire
By Joe Summers
Tons of North Carolina bettors have made huge paydays with legal sports betting and now it's your turn with FanDuel, BetMGM and Bet365's exclusive sign-up promos!
Just by betting $5 at each sportsbook, you'll win $550 in bonus bets guaranteed. Even if you lose, you'll still get the bonuses!
See below how to claim each offer and a breakdown of which sportsbook might be the best fit for you.
- Best North Carolina Sportsbook Promos
- How to Claim FanDuel Sportsbook Promo in North Carolina
- FanDuel Sportsbook Promo Code Details
- Is FanDuel Sportsbook Legal in North Carolina?
- How to Claim BetMGM Promo in North Carolina
- BetMGM Promo Code Details
- Is BetMGM Legal in North Carolina?
- How to Claim Bet365 Promo in North Carolina
- Is Bet365 Legal in North Carolina?
- What Are Bonus Bets?
- How to Use Bonus Bets?
- Is Sports Betting Legal in North Carolina?
- Can I Bet on College Sports in North Carolina?
- What is the Best North Carolina Sportsbook?
- Best North Carolina Sportsbook Bonus Promos
Best North Carolina Sportsbook Promos
Sportsbook
Bonus
Minimum Deposit
Minimum Bet
Mobile App?
FanDuel
$200
$10
$5
Yes
BetMGM
$150
$10
$5
Yes
Bet365
$200
$10
$5
Yes
How to Claim FanDuel Sportsbook Promo in North Carolina
Follow these steps and you'll get a guaranteed $200 bonus:
1. Click here to sign up for FanDuel (no promo code required)
2. Deposit at least $10 into your account
3. Bet $5 or more on any game
Once your wager settles, you'll automatically be credited $200 in bonus bets to use freely provided you follow those steps above!
You must be a new FanDuel user in North Carolina and the offer ends this weekend. Click here to sign up for FanDuel now!
FanDuel Sportsbook Promo Code Details
Bonus
Minimum Deposit
Minimum Bet
Eligibility Requirements
Bet Requirements
$200
$10
$5
21+ and in North Carolina
None
Is FanDuel Sportsbook Legal in North Carolina?
Yes, FanDuel is a fully licensed and operating sportsbook in North Carolina.
How to Claim BetMGM Promo in North Carolina
If you follow these steps, you'll get an instant $150 bonus:
1. Click here to sign up for BetMGM (no promo code necessary)
2. Deposit $10 or more into your account
3. Bet at least $5 with your first bet
That's it! You'll instantly be credited $150 in bonus bets after you place your wager.
This offer is also only available to new users located in North Carolina and will only be available for a short time. Click here to sign up for BetMGM today!
BetMGM Promo Code Details
Bonus
Minimum Deposit
Minimum Bet
Eligibility Requirements
Bet Requirements
$150
$10
$5
21+ and in North Carolina
None
Is BetMGM Legal in North Carolina?
Yes, BetMGM is legal and operational in North Carolina.
How to Claim Bet365 Promo in North Carolina
You'll get another $200 bonus after following these steps:
1. Click here to sign up for Bet365 (no promo code required)
2. Deposit at least $10 into your account
3. Bet $5 or more on any game in any sport
Boom! Once your wager settles, you'll receive $200 in bonus bets into your account to use as you see fit.
You must deposit at least $10 to activate all three welcome bonuses. Just like the others, this promo is only available to new users in North Carolina. Click here to sign up for Bet365 and get your $200 now!
Is Bet365 Legal in North Carolina?
Yes, Bet365 is legal and operational in North Carolina.
What Are Bonus Bets?
Bonus bets let you wager on games and teams without risking your own funds. If you win a bonus bet, you'll get the profit from that win but not the stake.
If, for example, you win a $25 bonus bet on an underdog with +300 odds, you'll then get $75 deposited into your account that can be wagered with or withdrawn.
How to Use Bonus Bets?
After you fill out a bet slip, you'll be prompted to either use a bonus bet if one is available or real money. Check the 'Bonus Bet' box before finalizing your wager and you'll be set.
Note that your bonus bets expire seven days after you receive them, so stay active to maximize your bonuses!
Is Sports Betting Legal in North Carolina?
Yes. Sports betting is legal in North Carolina as of March 11, 2024.
Can I Bet on College Sports in North Carolina?
Yes. There are no restrictions for betting on college sports, teams or player props per North Carolina state law.
What is the Best North Carolina Sportsbook?
This is truly a matter of personal preference, though all three sportsbooks have tremendous features and competitive odds that make them all worthy contenders.
I recommend downloading each one to get all of your welcome bonuses and take advantage of the unique odds boosts and rewards programs. Since this is a competitive market, it's wise to shop around at each sportsbook before placing a bet to ensure you're getting the best possible value.
Claim all three offers and you'll have $500 in bonus bets to get started with!
Best North Carolina Sportsbook Bonus Promos
Sportsbook
Bonus
Minimum Deposit
Minimum Bet
Promo Code
FanDuel
$200
$10
$5
None
BetMGM
$150
$10
$5
None
Bet365
$200
$10
$5
None
Click the links below to sign up for all three sportsbooks now!
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.