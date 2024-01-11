FanDuel Vermont Promo: Win $200 Bonus Betting $5 on NFL Playoffs
Bet $5 on the NFL, win $200 in bonus bets!
FanDuel is live in Vermont beginning TODAY and it’s kicking things off by giving you an easy opportunity to cash in!
You’ll win $200 in bonus bets just for betting your first $5 on any NFL Wild Card Playoff game this weekend – even if your bet doesn’t win.
FanDuel Vermont Promo Code
You’ll win $200 in bonus bets after your first bet of $5 or more settles at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Here’s how you can claim your bonus:
- Sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook VT (no promo code needed)
- Verify your identity and location
- Deposit $10 or more
- Wager $5 or more on any NFL bet this weekend
Once you’ve deposited $10 or more and bet $5 or more, you’ll be guaranteed to win your bonus.
If you’re trying to maximize the NFL weekend, you could bet on one of the games on Saturday so you’ll have your bonus bets to use for the others!
Now let’s make sure you know how to bet on the NFL.
How to Bet on the NFL Playoffs at FanDuel
There are tons of different NFL wagers available at FanDuel.
You could keep it simple and bet on a team to win or cover the spread. Or you could bet on the total points, players to score touchdowns and more, including a same-game parlay!
Once you’ve logged in, click on ‘NFL’ to see odds on all of this week’s games. When you decide which game you want to wager on, click on the matchup to reveal all of your betting options.
And remember, you must put at least $5 on that first bet!
Why Bet at FanDuel?
FanDuel is one of the most popular sportsbooks in the industry and you’re about to find out why.
You’ll have the latest odds on all of your favorite sports at your fingertips along with daily odds boosts, future opportunities at no-sweat same-game parlays and more.
Don’t miss out on your chance to kick off the NFL Playoffs with a guaranteed win. Sign up with FanDuel today!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.