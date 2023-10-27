FanDuel NBA League Pass Promo: Win 3 Months + $150 Bonus With $5 Bet!
Bet $5 on any team's moneyline and win three months of NBA League Pass guaranteed
By Joe Summers
FanDuel Sportsbook has a brand new sign-up promo available that'll give you three free months of NBA League Pass PLUS a $150 bonus if your team wins!
There's no better way to celebrate the new NBA season than with this offer. Here's how to claim it:
FanDuel NBA League Pass Promo
If you sign up for FanDuel, deposit at least $10 and then bet $5 or more on any NBA team's moneyline odds, you'll receive $150 in bonus bets if your team wins! Either way, you'll also get three free months of NBA League Pass just for placing your bet!
Follow these steps to secure your bonuses:
1. Sign up for FanDuel with this link (no promo code required)
2. Deposit at least $10
3. Bet $5 or more on any NBA team's moneyline odds
That's it! If the team you bet on wins, you'll receive $150 in bonus bets in addition to your winnings.
Whether your team wins or loses, you'll also get a code for three free months of NBA League Pass, letting you enjoy the action on the house! You don't need to win your bet to get League Pass - it's guaranteed!
You must be a new FanDuel user in a state with legal sports betting to qualify for promo and it's only available for a short time. Get ready for a wild NBA season by signing up for FanDuel today.
How to Bet on the NBA at FanDuel Sportsbook
FanDuel offers tons of ways to bet on the NBA, including moneyline and spread odds, totals, player props, futures, parlays and more!
Remember that you must bet on a team's moneyline to utilize this promo. It can be any team though, no matter how big of a favorite! With matchups today like Grizzles vs. Wizards and Suns vs. Jazz, there are plenty of quality teams you can choose from.
You'll also love FanDuel's exclusive odds boosts, helpful tutorials, user-friendly interface, responsible gaming tools and rewards program that'll give you extra bonuses the more you bet.
Sign up for FanDuel now and let's get this party started!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.