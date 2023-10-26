FanDuel NBA League Pass Promo Gives 3 Months PLUS $200 Instant Bonus!
Bet just $5 at FanDuel and win three months of NBA League Pass plus $200 guaranteed
By Joe Summers
The NBA season is underway and FanDuel Sportsbook has the best sign-up promo around to help you watch all the action from the comfort of your couch.
New users who bet $5 or more on any game will win three months of NBA League Pass PLUS a $200 guaranteed bonus! Win or lose, you'll have a loaded bankroll to bet while watching the games no matter what.
See below how to sign up and claim this exclusive offer.
FanDuel NBA League Pass Promo
If you sign up for FanDuel, deposit at least $10 and bet $5 or more on any NBA game, you'll automatically receive $200 in bonus bets and three months of NBA League Pass!
Follow these steps to get your NBA bonuses:
1. Sign up for FanDuel with this link (no promo code required)
2. Deposit at least $10
3. Bet $5 or more on any game
Boom! Regardless of your wager's outcome, you'll be credited $200 in bonus bets to use freely.
Within 72 hours, you'll also receive a code for three free months of NBA League Pass as well. Just be sure you deposit at least $10 to activate the bonus, though that first bet only has to be $5.
This offer is only available to new FanDuel users in states with legal sports betting. It won't be available for long, so sign up for FanDuel now and start the season in style!
How to Bet on the NBA at FanDuel Sportsbook
FanDuel offers a variety of ways to bet on the day's matchups, including moneyline and spread odds, player props, totals, parlays and more.
Go to the 'NBA' section after you sign up and make your deposit to explore your options. Follow the steps above and you'll get the $200 bonus and NBA League Pass guaranteed!
You'll also love FanDuel's exclusive odds boosts, helpful tutorials, responsible gaming tools, user-friendly interface and rewards program that'll give you even more bonuses throughout the season.
There's no better way to enjoy NBA action than with the best sign-up promo available. Join the FanDuel family now!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.