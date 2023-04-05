FanDuel Offers $1,000 No-Sweat Bet on the Masters
If you’re a sports bettor who enjoys golf in any capacity, you’d be missing out if you didn’t place a wager or two this week on the Masters Tournament – the best tournament golf has to offer.
Lucky for you, FanDuel Sportsbook is making that easy, offering a no-sweat bet worth up to $1,000 for its new users to use on the Masters (or anything else you’d like)!
All you have to do to secure this bonus offer worth up to $1,000 is follow the simple step-by-step instructions written below.
FanDuel Masters Bonus Code
FanDuel is offering its new users bet protection worth up to $1,000 on their first wager. This means that you can feel free to take a swing at a big payday, knowing that you’ll be fully refunded in bonus bets if you don’t hit.
Here’s how you claim your bonus offer worth up to $1,000:
- Sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook using this link (no promo code needed)
- Verify your identity
- Deposit at least $10
- Take your swing at a big payday
If you want to make the most of what this promotion is offering, you’ll want to deposit more than the minimum requirement of $10, but it’s not necessary to deposit beyond $10 to activate this offer.
Now it’s time to figure out what you want to take a chance on.
If you’re feeling particularly bold, you could place your wager on predicting the winner of the Masters this year. If you get it right, even on a favorite like Scottie Scheffler at +700, you’d profit $7,000! It’s hard not to like the long odds of pre-tournament betting in golf, especially paired with an offer like this!
What better time to take a big swing and get refunded if you miss?
Keep in mind that you can use this opportunity to bet on ANYTHING, not just the Masters, although that could provide a quick return with long odds.
It’s hard to tell which would be worse: missing out on the Masters or missing out on this offer from FanDuel. Don’t put yourself in a position where you have to make that call. Sign up with FanDuel today.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.