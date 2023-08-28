FanDuel Launches Kentucky Pre-Registration Sign-Up Promo ($100 Bonus PLUS $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket!)
Sign up for FanDuel today and receive a $100 bonus plus $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket
By Joe Summers
Kentucky will soon launch legal sports betting and FanDuel Sportsbook is helping residents boost their bankrolls with a fantastic pre-registration sign-up promo.
If you sign up for FanDuel today, you'll receive $100 in bonus bets on launch day (September 28) PLUS $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket, allowing you to enjoy thrilling action at a discount all season long!
Here's how to claim this exclusive offer:
FanDuel Kentucky Pre-Registration Promo
FanDuel is giving new users in Kentucky $100 in bonus bets to celebrate launch day. You'll also get a code for $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket, all without even winning a bet!
Follow these easy steps and that $100 is yours:
1. Sign up for FanDuel with this link (no promo code required)
2. Verify your identity and location
That's it! When sports betting launches on September 28th, you'll be credited $100 in bonus bets to use freely.
Within 72 hours, you'll also receive a code for $100 off NFL Sunday ticket, guaranteed! That means you can watch along while using your bonus bets on the house.
Only new FanDuel users in Kentucky can claim this pre-registration bonus. You don't want to miss out on an incredible promo like this - sign up for FanDuel now!
Why Bet at FanDuel Sportsbook in Kentucky?
FanDuel is America's most popular sportsbook and it's no secret why. They have tons of betting options including moneyline and spread picks, totals, player props, futures, parlays, and more.
You'll also love the exclusive odds boosts, responsible gaming tools, helpful tutorials and rewards program that'll keep the profit rolling in.
The user-friendly interface makes it easy to find your favorite picks, while the up-to-the-minute live odds updates give you even more chances to win!
Sign up for FanDuel today to make sure you're ready for Kentucky's launch!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.