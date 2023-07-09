FanDuel & DraftKings Competing With $350 GUARANTEED in MLB All-Star Game Bonuses
Secure a guaranteed $350 to bet on MLB All-Star Week when you sign up with FanDuel and DraftKings
The week of MLB All-Star festivities is electric to bet on, especially if you start out with $350 in guaranteed wins!
MLB fans who sign up with FanDuel and DraftKings will be rewarded with up to $350 in bonus bets just for placing your first bet!
Keep reading if you could use some extra betting money to maximize your fun this week.
Bet and Get Offers: FanDuel and DraftKings MLB Promo Codes
You’ll be winning bonus bets just for signing up with FanDuel and DraftKings and placing a bet – win or lose!
Let’s start out with FanDuel’s brand-new promotion.
You’ll be rewarded with 10-times the value of your first bet in bonus bets – capped at $20 to win $200 – when you sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook, verify your identity and location and make a first-time deposit.
It’s important to note that the ideal bet for this offer is $20. If you bet less, you’ll receive less than $200 in bonus bets. If you bet more, you’ll still be capped at receiving $200 in bonus bets.
At DraftKings Sportsbook, you’ll be an INSTANT winner as soon as you place your first bet of $5 or more.
All you have to do is sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook, verify your identity and location, deposit $10 or more and then bet $5 or more on any MLB All-Star event this week.
BANG! In just a few minutes, you’ve secured up to $350 in bonus bets that you can use to enjoy each event this week.
Now let’s make sure you know how to bet on the festivities.
How to Bet on MLB All-Star Events
It’s easy to bet on MLB All-Star week at FanDuel and DraftKings.
Once you’ve signed in, navigate to the ‘MLB’ section where you can explore anything from odds on the Home Run Derby to picking the AL or the NL to win the All-Star Game.
You can even bet on alternate lines and individual player props associated with the All-Star Game. If you’re really confident, you can combine your best picks into a same-game parlay!
Regardless of what MLB action you bet on this week, do it at FanDuel and DraftKings so you’ll have an extra $350 to enjoy it.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.