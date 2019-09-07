Falcons Finalizing Contract Extension With Julio Jones [UPDATE] By Liam McKeone | Sep 07 2019

Heading into training camp, both Julio Jones and the Atlanta Falcons’ front office expressed their desire to get a contract extension done for Jones before the regular season started. Thursday raised some questions about if the Falcons would meet that deadline after Jones gave a vague answer about whether or not he’d play on Sunday should he not have a new contract.

Worry not, Falcons fans. Tom Pelissero reports Atlanta and Jones are finalizing a contract extension that will make Jones the highest-paid receiver in the NFL (again).

The #Falcons and star WR Julio Jones are finalizing a multi-year extension that will make him the NFL’s highest-paid receiver, per league sources. Minor issues still to work out, but should be done today.??? — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 7, 2019

Michael Thomas was the most recent big-name receiver to sign a new extension and became the first $100 million wideout in New Orleans. Jones, who still has two years left on his contract and was slated to make about $20 million in salary over that span, will be topping those numbers with his new contract. The extension will be worth about $66 million over three years, per Ian Rapoport, and Jones will make $22 million per year.

This deal should end up at 3-years, roughly $66M whenever it gets done, sources say. A few big conversations left to finalize. https://t.co/9K0ej9kw8R — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 7, 2019

Well-deserved. When healthy, there’s no receiver more dominant than Jones. The Falcons took another step to ensure Jones remains in Atlanta for the remainder of his career.

UPDATE: The final numbers are in, per Adam Schefter. Record numbers for a non-QB.

Atlanta and Pro-Bowl WR Julio Jones just reached agreement on a landmark three-year, $66 million extension that includes $66 million guaranteed - $64 million of which is due at signing, sources tell @mortreport and me. It ties together the two sides for the next five seasons. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 7, 2019