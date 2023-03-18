Best Reactions to Fairleigh Dickinson's Historic Upset of Purdue
On Friday night, Purdue joined a list that now has two names. The Boilermakers made history, becoming only the second No. 1 seed to lose to a 16-seed in the first round of the NCAA Men's Tournament. Fairleigh Dickinson took down the Big Ten champions, 63-58, in a stunning upset. The Internet exploded with reactions to what was an absolutely incredible result.
Purdue was one of the top teams in the country all season, while Fairleigh Dickinson ranked 275th in KenPom and didn't even win its conference tournament. The Knights got into the tournament on a technicality and had to win a First Four game to even get the chance to play Purdue.
Here's a look at some of the best reactions to Purdue's entering college basketball infamy.