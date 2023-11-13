When is the Las Vegas F1 Race?
By The Big Lead
F1 is coming to the city of Las Vegas. The weekend before thanksgiving, all your favorite drivers will gather in Sin City to compete on the streets. Literally. The racetrack is made up of closed Las Vegas streets, avenues, and boulevards. Construction has been underway for months. And the starting gun will finally go off in just a few days' time.
What does the schedule look like for this F1 race taking place stateside?
When is the Las Vegas F1 Race?
You're presumably here to find out when the main race is, the one that will feature the faces you know from Drive To Survive and all that jazz. That race, officially titled the Las Vegas Grand Prix, will take place at 10pm PT on Saturday, November 18. That's 1am ET for all you East Coasters, which is definitely a bummer but an F1 race is closer to a UFC fight than any other professional sporting event in terms of length so it makes sense that it would be at a similar time. Plus they need to accommodate European viewers. So it'll be nice and late.
On the official Formula 1 website you can find a full schedule of the events of the weekend. There will be multiple practice sessions, taking place on Friday and Saturday before the race. Press conferences and lane walks will happen as well.
There will be a lot going on. But the main event will be at 10pm PT or 1am ET and should run about an hour. We'll see who comes out on top, but it'll be a heck of a race to watch.