Exclusive North Carolina Offer: How to Claim and Use $500 in Bonus Bets
Bet $10, get $500 in bonus bets for a limited time in North Carolina
FanDuel and DraftKings are celebrating their launch in North Carolina this week with the best promotions in the game right now.
You’ll win $250 in bonus bets at each sportsbook ($500 total!) just for betting your first $5 or more on any wagers.
These offers are only available this month and might not ever return, so don’t miss out!
Sportsbook
Welcome Bonus
FanDuel
Bet $5, Get $250
DraftKings
Bet $5, Get $250
Total
Bet $10, Get $500
FanDuel North Carolina Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $250
You’ll win $250 in bonus bets as long as you follow the steps below:
- Sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook with this link (no promo code needed)
- Verify your identity and location
- Deposit $10 or more
- Wager $5 or more on any wager
It’s simple. Your first bet can be on anything you want and your bet doesn’t even have to win.
You’ll get your bonus as long as you deposit $10+ and bet $5+ with your first wager.
Then you can spend your bonus bets on ANYTHING, including teams like UNC and Duke during March Madness!
Sign up with FanDuel while this offer lasts!
DraftKings North Carolina Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $250
You’ll win $250 in bonus bets as long as you follow the steps below:
- Sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook with this link (no promo code needed)
- Verify your identity and location
- Deposit $10 or more
- Wager $5 or more on any wager
All you have to do here is repeat the process you did for the promotion above. Once you’ve met the minimum requirements, you’ll be guaranteed to get your bonus.
This bonus will arrive in the form of ten $25 bet credits that you can use on any betting market you want.
Sign up with DraftKings today!
FanDuel vs. DraftKings: Which is Better?
These two have been battling for sportsbook supremacy for years and many wonder which is better.
It’s hard to choose between the best, but my choice is DraftKings due to its rewards program (FanDuel doesn’t have one) and availability of odds.
DraftKings doesn’t have as clean of an interface, but it’s easy to find the odds you’re looking for at both sites.
The choice is up to you, and with great bonuses available at each, you might want to consider signing up with both!
Refer-A-Friend Bonuses
Looking for more bonus bets? Recruit your friends to sign up!
FanDuel and DraftKings both offer you $50 per friend you get to sign up.
All you have to do is find your unique referral link in your account and send it to a friend. Then that friend has to fulfill the requirements for each sportsbook (typically a specified first deposit or first bet), and you’ll both get bonus bets!
How Do Bonus Bets Work?
Bonus bets give you the ability to wager on sports without risking your own money!
Simply select a bet as you typically would, then choose the option to apply bonus bets rather than cash.
You won’t have the value of the bonus returned to you (just your winnings), but it’s hard to gripe about that when you’re not putting any coin on the line!
Keep in mind that your bonus bets expire seven days after claiming this offer, so don’t let them go to waste.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.