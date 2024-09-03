Ex-Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh Slams NCAA
Current Los Angeles Chargers and ex-Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh slammed the NCAA when speaking to ESPN reporter Kris Rhim, saying it has "no credibility."
Harbaugh has been under fire since last season at Michigan when allegations of illegal scouting via sign-stealing plagued the Wolverines' reputation in what would eventually be a national championship-winning campaign.
"They've been keeping money away from players for decades," Harbaugh said to ESPN's Kris Rhim. "They just got hit with a $2.7 billion lawsuit. They have no credibility. That's the truth."
Along with the illegal scouting investigation, Harbaugh was hammered with a show-cause penalty from the NCAA for allegedly misleading staffers investigating recruiting violations in 2021. The penalty runs through August 2028, and if he returns to college coaching before then, he will face a one-year ban.
It appears rather unlikely that Harbaugh plans to return to college football. He accomplished his main goal of bringing his alma mater, Michigan, back to glory by winning the national title. After a second consecutive year of NFL rumors flying around, Harbaugh chose to return to the professional ranks and attempt to turn the Chargers into winners.
Harbaugh is among the few head coaches who have succeeded at both levels. Though he's never won a Super Bowl, the San Francisco 49ers were a threat under his lead and nearly toppled John Harbaugh's Baltimore Ravens in a Super Bowl clash known as the "Harbaugh Bowl."
Players have frequently extended high praise to Harbaugh. Chargers linebacker Joey Bosa is no different, as he recently praised his leadership.
"It feels like the coach is leading the team the way it should be led," linebacker Bosa said. "It has the feel of being back in college with Coach [Urban] Meyer. The message is sent from the top and it doesn't get mixed up as it's moving down the ladder."
The Chargers open the season Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders.