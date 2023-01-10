It Sounds Like Everyone Is Sick of Aaron Rodgers
Aaron Rodgers might retire. Or he might not. We'll likely be going back and forth on this for the next few months before he eventually turns up at training camp a few days late so he can collect his massive salary. In the meantime, feel free to get sick of him and his Brett Favre-ish indecision. It seems his soon-to-be-former teammates already are. Same for some media members.
Let's start with Allen Lazard. Asked after the Packers loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday if he thought Aaron Rodgers would be back next season he simply said, "I don't know f-cking know. Shit. I don't know where I'm gonna be at. Can't worry about someone else."
Lazard went to say that his first and last games as a Packer were against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau which certainly seems to suggest he plans on leaving. Lazard had career highs in receptions and reciving yards this season, both of which led the Packers. Clearly he and Rodgers didn't develop a deep connection over the last few years.
The Rodgers discourse continued on Get Up this morning with Marcus Spears emphatically stating that he doesn't "give a damn if Aaron Rodgers comes back next season." Spears also pointed out that part of what might have led Davante Adams to demand a trade was the fact that he didn't know if Rodgers was returning.
Now that we've done this for a few years, expect the indifference to grow. The Packers play next season whether Rodgers is there or not. Cheese will still be available in the parking lots. Life will go on.