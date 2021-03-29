Ever Given Ship Finally Unstuck and Leaving Suez Canal
The Ever Given has been freed. The giant container ship with EVERGREEN painted across its side is no longer stuck in the Suez Canal. After holding the world hostage for days, crews were finally able to "float" the ship so that it could continue its journey. Even if you are seeing some reports that winds quickly put it back into shore, know that the ship is free. And rejoice in that knowledge.
The Ever Given was stuck in the Suez Canal from March 23rd to March 29th. According to the BBC, the Ever Given blocking the canal cost Egypt around $14-$15 million a day in revenue and would deal a $6-to-$10 billion hit to the global economy. So, you know, it was kind of a big deal.
But that's all over now. The Ever Given / EVERGREEN is just another part of the Internet's shared search history now. No one has to pretend to know anything about maritime law or shipping channels. And while we did give it a try, the actual boat did not get Milkshake Duck'd. All-in-all, it was a pretty great experience.
Goodbye friend. May you never touch another shore ahead of schedule.