Even South Park is Trolling the NBA's Ridiculous Stance on China By Ryan Phillips | Oct 07 2019 Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images

Over the last 72 hours the NBA has looked absolutely absurd bending over backwards to appease China after Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey dared to support free speech and pro-democracy advocates in Hong Kong. The backlash against the NBA has been swift and forceful. Now even the South Park guys are getting in on the act.

On Monday, South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone issued a faux apology to China for upsetting the country's government in a recent episode. Their "official apology" is as great as you'd expect:

The show's latest episode, "Band in China" had every trace of it scrubbed from the Chinese Internet. The shock duo mocked Hollywood for shaping its content to please the Chinese government:

You gotta lower your ideals of freedom if you wanna suck on the warm teat of China. #southpark23



Watch "Band in China": https://t.co/GQEQL9ynCs pic.twitter.com/RepekgO3j9 — South Park (@SouthPark) October 7, 2019

Parker and Stone are geniuses, they had to know writing that episode would lead to massive backlash in China. It's clear they simply didn't care. And that makes it even funnier.