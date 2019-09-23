Even Snoop Dogg Flipped on the Chargers By Ryan Phillips | Sep 23 2019 Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

Snoop Dogg was a guest of the Los Angeles Chargers as they hosted the Houston Texans on Sunday. By the end of the day, Snoop had flipped to the visiting side and, like most of the crowd in attendance, appeared happy the Texans had won.

Before the game, the Chargers had Snoop on the field doing some social media stuff for them:

They had him fire off their cannon before kickoff:

Snoop Dogg fires the cannon before the kickoff of today’s Chargers game. pic.twitter.com/NNSnmkdGnQ — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) September 22, 2019

Then he apparently ripped off the jersey they gave him to wear just after the game started:

Snoop Dogg took off his Chargers jersey before the end of the first quarter. pic.twitter.com/K8yO6qyqqc — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) September 22, 2019

Then after the game, he apparently decided he wasn't repping the Chargers anymore. He showed up in the Texans' locker room and seemed to be thrilled they won:

Come for the speech.

Stay for @SnoopDogg.



Inside the locker room after our Week 3 win! pic.twitter.com/aBqZxWds6O — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) September 23, 2019

Here's the thing, Snoop doing that stuff for the Chargers was yet another ham-fisted attempt by the franchise to appear as if it had some juice in LA. In reality, it was almost certainly some form of a paid appearance. No, Snoop is not jumping on the Chargers' bandwagon. In fact, he's a die-hard Steelers fan.

The Snoop incident was just the last in a long-line of indignities for the Chargers. They lost 27-20, their stadium looked empty and at one point a Texans player was able to jump into the stands and be completely surrounded by his own fans.

Oh, and to top it all off, during his post-game comments, J.J. Watt lauded the Texans fans for making the atmosphere on the road feel like like a home game for the players.

Yet another embarrassing day for the Chargers in Los Angeles.