Ethan Strauss Goes Deep into NBA Ratings, Career Path By Ryan Glasspiegel | Dec 11 2019 Ethan Strauss

Ethan Strauss, an NBA writer for The Athletic, joins the podcast this week! We discussed:

- His great story separating fact from myth on NBA ratings declines, and why we both disagree with Kevin Draper, the New York Times sports business reporter who argues that ratings have no impact on fans' lives.

- Underlying factors discussed include player injuries, cord-cutting, if the regular season has enough stakes, TNT's status as an entertainment programming platform, and more.

- On the margins, have NBA ideologies made some people on the Republican end of the spectrum feel marginalized.

- Would excitement increase for both regular season and postseason if the NBA adopted the MLB playoff structure?

- Strauss's career path: How he got to ESPN, why getting laid off wound up actually being a huge breath of relief, and the story ideation process at The Athletic regarding strategy for converting readers into subscribers.

Hope you enjoy!

