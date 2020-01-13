ESPN Reportedly Preparing John Madden-Type Offer For Tony Romo
By Kyle Koster | Jan 13 2020
Tony Romo is a prized free agent and is going to be paid handsomely to comment on football in the future. Whether that's with CBS, ESPN, or somewhere else remains to be seen. Front Office Sports' Michael McCarthy is out with a new report that the Worldwide Leader is ready to back the Brinks truck up for the talented analyst:
ESPN is preparing an offer that would make Tony Romo the highest-paid sportscaster in TV history, with a multi-year deal that would pay him between $10 million to $14 million annually, said sources.- Michael McCarthy, Front Office Sports
This would make him the highest-paid broadcaster in history, which is a great note for his agent to get out into the public. And while it's technically true, consider that John Madden signed a four-year, $32 million contract in 1994. Adjusted for inflation, that's around $13.8 million annually.
The plan, according to sources, would be for Romo to replace Booger McFarland in the booth. Monday Night Football is currently looking for a new producer and, from the outside, is in a state of flux. Once the most important broadcast of the week, it's struggled to keep up with its competitors in recent years.
CBS is entitled to match any offer, and it'd be truly surprising if they let Romo get away. This weekend, serious people who pay attention to this kind of stuff were suggesting he's the best analyst to ever analyze football on television. In my opinion, that's good news for his employer.
There's also the question if Romo would even be motivated to leave the safety of his Columbia Broadcasting nest. His rapport with Jim Nantz is so fantastic and natural that it's tough to see him with Joe Tessitore or another replacement player. He's obviously infinitely charming and would get the job done, but there's something special about the top CBS booth and everyone knows it.
The most likely scenario, it would seem, would be Romo staying put and then eventually being able to have great input on his partner when it comes times for Nantz to step away. Actually, no. The most likely scenario is him making a bunch more money over the next few decades in whatever form NFL broadcasts eventually take.