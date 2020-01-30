ESPN Radio Host Jason Fitz Discusses His Work Philosophies
By Ryan Glasspiegel | Jan 30 2020
Jason Fitz, host of the recently-launched First Take Your Take program on ESPN Radio, joined the Glass Half Empty this week in-person in Miami:
We discussed the optimal ratio of First Take content vs. his commentary vs. listener interaction on the radio show, his early sports fanhood, interacting with Stephen A. Smith, being a sports fan while studying music at Juilliard and later touring the US in the country band The Band Perry, working philosophies in pursuing opportunities on all of ESPN's platforms, getting recognized by kids because of Snapchat, and how Mike Golic is aging in reverse. Also enjoy brief cameos from someone vacuuming in the hotel lobby, and Fitz's agent.
