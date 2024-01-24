ESPN Photoshop Imagines What Doc Rivers Might Look Like In New Milwaukee Bucks Pullover
Doc Rivers is the new head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks. Who knew what and when remains up for debate thanks to a mysterious report from "CNN Sports," but what we do know for sure is that CNN Sports didn't have a photoshopped image of Rivers ready to go when they broke the news, so it doesn't really count. That honor goes to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
There he is! That's Doc in a Bucks' pullover! But wait, there's more!
Did you ever wonder what Doc Rivers might look like standing in front of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard? Wonder no more! See, it's one thing to be first in this industry - Shams Charania tweeted the news between the two graphics - but it's a whole other to have a mundane photoshop to go along with your broken news.
It's actually kind of weird that ESPN is so focused on these kinds of graphics. It's one thing to put BREAKING in bold letters across a picture, but to worry about getting a coach or player in their new team colors seems like a waste of time. You can understand some fan account doing it, but what exactly does this add to actual news?
Putting a player in a new jersey is pointless enough, but to photoshop a coach into a new pullover? The Bucks play tonight. If Doc can't make it, we'll certainly see him in a Bucks t-shirt by their next game on Friday. If ESPN insists on doing this, they should at least make Woj and Adam Schefter and the rest of those guys credit the people who made these images.
I have no idea what it pays to help them increase their engagement by whatever razor thin margin this must create, but who knows where these reporters would be without their graphic design team. Right? It's the only explanation for the continued use of these edited images.