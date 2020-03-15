ESPN to Stop Shooting D.C.-Based Shows and Early SportsCenter Amidst Coronavirus Spread
By Ryan Phillips | Mar 15 2020
ESPN is canceling broadcasts of all of it's Washington D.C.-based shows for the moment. It will also be putting the early-morning edition of SportsCenter on hiatus. This all comes via a report from The Athletic's Richard Deitsch.
Pardon the Interruption broadcasts from D.C. so that'll be a huge change to ESPN's schedule. Expect things to keep changing as the network -- and the rest of us -- learn to live in a world without sports.
The next 48 hours could see continued changes but for now ESPN is shutting down its D.C. shows and making minor changes to its lineup.
One idea floating around has been ESPN pushing up the release of his 10-episode documentary featuring Michael Jordan titled "The Least Dance". TBL's Ryan Glasspiegel reported ESPN doesn't intend to move the date up early, but could change that decision based on how long sports leagues remain halted.
Obviously all of this remains fluid and we will keep you updated on future developments as they become available.