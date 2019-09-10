ESPN Monday Night Football Yellow Down Bug Is Driving Everyone Crazy [UPDATE]
By Ryan Glasspiegel | Sep 09 2019
ESPN is making its regular season Monday Night Football debut this evening, and so far a lot of people on social media are being driven nuts by the fact that the down and distance marker on the bottom right of the screen is yellow and thus our brains are trained to think there is a flag on every play:
We could go on and on and do hundreds or even thousands more of these, but you get the point. Hopefully ESPN will do us a solid and change the color of this graphic by this time next week.
UPDATE: We didn’t have to wait that long.