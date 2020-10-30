Here's ESPN's KBO Playoff Schedule
By Kyle Koster | Oct 30, 2020, 6:23 PM EDT
Unless you're an overly committed contrarian, we can all agree, start-to-finish, this was the best season ever for the KBO on ESPN. Both from the production and ratings standpoints. It's very tough to argue that for a very specific reason.
Those who have stayed with the league through the Major League Baseball season have been treated to all the in-play action and underwhelming bullpens a heart could desire. Now, with the pesky World Series out of the way, everyone can focus on the KBO playoffs, which begin Sunday morning and will be televised across the ESPN networks.
Here's the complete schedule (all times ET):
Sunday, Nov. 1, 1 a.m.: Teams TBD, ESPNEWS
Monday, Nov. 2, 4:30 a.m.: Teams TBD, ESPN2
Wednesday, Nov. 4, 4:30 a.m.: Teams TBD, ESPN2
Thursday, Nov. 5, 4:30 a.m.: Teams TBD, ESPN2
Saturday, Nov. 7, 12 a.m.: Teams TBD, ESPN2
Monday, Nov. 9, 4:30 a.m.: Teams TBD, ESPN2
Tuesday, Nov. 10, 4:30 a.m.: Teams TBD, ESPN2
Thursday, Nov. 12, 4:30 a.m.: Teams TBD, ESPN2
Friday, Nov. 13, 4:30 a.m.: Teams TBD, ESPNEWS
Sunday, Nov. 15, 12 a.m.: Teams TBD, ESPNEWS
Tuesday, Nov. 17, 4:30 a.m.: Korean Series, ESPN2
Wednesday, Nov. 18, 4:30 a.m.: Korean Series, ESPN2
Friday, Nov. 20, 4:30 a.m.: Korean Series, ESPN2
Saturday, Nov. 21, 12 a.m.: Korean Series, ESPN2
Monday, Nov. 23, 4:30 a.m.: Korean Series, ESPN2
Tuesday, Nov. 24, 4:30 a.m.: Korean Series, ESPN2
Wednesday, Nov. 25, 4:30 a.m.: Korean Series ESPN2
Below is a visual guide with broadcasters included:
The formatting is unique. The No. 5 seed Kiwoom will play No. 4 seed LG Twins in the Wild Card beginning Nov. 1. LG needs to one more win to advance. Kiwoom would need two in a row. The winner of that series takes on No. 3 seed Doosan Bears in a best-of-three series, scheduled to begin Nov. 4.
The winner there plays No. 2 seed KT Wiz in a best-of-five race, with the winner advancing to the Korean Series against NC Dinos. That one's a best-of-seven.