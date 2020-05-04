ESPN 'Get Up' Cast

The Big LeadThe Big Lead
May 04 2020

Mike Greenberg | Michael Kovac/Getty Images

Get Up kicks off weekday mornings on ESPN from 6-10 A.M. The characters they bring in rotate, but the central cast remains steady from Monday-Friday. Here's a full list of the regular anchors and co-anchors of ESPN's morning show, as well as a brief bio on each. Aside from those listed, big ESPN personalities like Stephen A. Smith, Max Kellerman, and Adam Schefter make regular appearances as well.

Mike Greenberg | Presley Ann/Getty Images

Mike Greenberg, 'Get Up' Anchor

Mike Greenberg has been with ESPN since 1996. A longtime cohost of the popular Mike and Mike program, Greenberg has been with Get Up since its premiere in April 2018, and seems poised to remain the central figure of the show for the foreseeable future.

Jalen Rose | Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Jalen Rose 'Get Up' Co-Anchor

Jalen Rose joined ESPN in 2007 and has appeared in a variety of roles, most predominately as half of the popular Jalen and Jacoby show. Like Greenberg, he's appeared on Get Up with regularity since its inception two years ago.

Dan Orlovsky | George Gojkovich/Getty Images

Dan Orlovsky 'Get Up' Co-Anchor

Dan Orlovsky is rising within the ranks of ESPN quickly after he joined the network following his retirement in 2017. He's a featured face on Get Up most mornings when football is the central topic of discussion, and could be in line for a promotion sooner rather than later.

Jay Williams | Mike Pont/Getty Images

Jay Williams 'Get Up' Co-Anchor

Jay Williams has been a regular face for ESPN's basketball coverage for over a decade, and makes semi-regular appearances on Get Up when his expertise is needed.

Maria Taylor | Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

Maria Taylor 'Get Up' Co-Anchor

Maria Taylor is a multifaceted talent for ESPN. She currently hosts NBA Countdown and is a regular figure on ESPN's college football broadcasts, and makes appearances on Get Up.

Marcus Spears | Steve Limentani/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Marcus Spears 'Get Up' Co-Anchor

Marcus Spears has become a recognizable figure on Get Up after spending his early media career as a co-host of SEC Nation and a regular on the Paul Finebaum Show. Spears and Orlovsky have proven to be quite a duo keeping viewers entertained with football talk on Get Up.

Ryan Clark | Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Ryan Clark 'Get Up' Co-Anchor

Ryan Clark joined ESPN after his retirement in 2015 and has become a common face for the network's football coverage. Recently, he's become a repeat performer for Get Up.

Richard Jefferson | Matteo Marchi/Getty Images

Richard Jefferson 'Get Up' Co-Anchor

When he isn't calling Brooklyn Nets games for the YES Network or appearing on The Jump, Richard Jefferson will hop on Get Up to argue about basketball and utilize his fun-loving personality.

Dominique Foxworth 'Get Up' Co-Anchor

Dominique Foxworth is all over ESPN right now as a writer for The Undefeated, co-host of The Morning Roast on ESPN radio, and a regular guest on the Dan Le Batard Show, Golic and Wingo, as well as, of course, Get Up.