ESPN Employees Are Enthusiastically Touting Disney+ Launch By Kyle Koster | Nov 12 2019 Mike Windle/Getty Images

Not sure if you're aware: Disney+ launched today, making it the perfect time to curl up with a cup of hot cocoa and watch Brink! or rip through a season of Bug Juice or whatever old-school material survived the migration. Some of ESPN's top talent is excited about the debut of the streaming service. How do we know?

Well.

Big day for the new Disney+ service. It will change lives.



For those interested, download the Disney Plus App or go to https://t.co/1WUWdW0Uix. pic.twitter.com/KPEgp3fsQV — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 12, 2019

Launch day: Download the Disney + App or go to https://t.co/xByUObKyjr. You can package with ESPN + and Hulu. pic.twitter.com/nI1LjMdx4F — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 12, 2019

Hey guys, Disney+ is here. It’s got everything in the library.



Star Wars, Marvel, etc.



You can also get the bundle w/ Disney +, Hulu & ESPN +



Download the Disney+ App or go to https://t.co/UnDvUwpvEu — Jorge Sedano (@Sedano) November 12, 2019

Launch day: Download the Disney + App or go to https://t.co/gLNfl98MG9. You can package with ESPN + and Hulu. pic.twitter.com/tL9ku1yINZ — Bucci Mane (@Buccigross) November 12, 2019

Disney+ has arrived, y'all. The best way to find it is by downloading the Disney Plus App or going to https://t.co/aiMItivScm. I HAVE BEEN WAITING FOR THIS.#LookOutWorld!!! pic.twitter.com/kkZFn5OZgo — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) November 12, 2019

It's unclear if there was an email reminder to spread the word or everyone has independently decided to evangelize for the common company good. But the support is noticeable.

It's interesting to see such a full-court press. It's also not surprising to observers of the bottom line that such a phenomenon would occur. Need for a fainting couch will vary based on one's perception.

Journalism and business: always strange and complicated bedfellows.