ESPN, Disney Networks Might Be Off DirecTV/U-Verse by Tonight By William Pitts | Sep 13 2019

In a sports summer filled with holdouts and contract disputes, this might be the pettiest one yet.

AT&T’s carriage contract with the Walt Disney Company will run out at the end of this month, and both sides are struggling to reach an agreement. If one is not reached soon, DirecTV and U-Verse viewers could lose the ESPN networks, as well as the Disney Channel, Freeform, and eight ABC affiliates directly owned by Disney (six of which are in markets with NFL, NBA, and MLB franchises).

As with most disputes between media goliaths and television providers, each side has tried its best to make the other look like the villain. The ESPN networks, for their part, have flashed occasional messages, such as these on the BottomLine during this Monday’s football doubleheader, reminding them of what they would lose if AT&T didn’t pay up:

ESPN with some ticker shade at AT&T pic.twitter.com/vGo5YcO2ag — Ben Koo (@bkoo) September 10, 2019

However, AT&T/DirecTV have been just as aggressive — and downright petty — in their negotiation tactics, digitally imposing a black bar on the ESPN BottomLine whenever the message comes up:

.@DIRECTV blacks out ESPN2’s Bottom Line for over two minutes regarding the potential AT&T/Disney carriage dispute warning about a possible blackout later this week. pic.twitter.com/IZiAdYCPhJ — Ken Fang (@fangsbites) September 10, 2019

Both sides have been secretive about even the most minute details of the dispute, including the deadline for when the channels would be pulled, although that is generally agreed to be sometime within the next two weeks. Some sources, such as WOWT-TV anchor Dave Zawilinski, believe it may be as early as tonight.

BREAKING- @raycoletv tells me, barring a last minute agreement, the Disney/AT&T(directv)carriage agreement will expire at midnight Friday. These customers across the nation will not have access to College Gameday or any ESPN gms this weekend if the 2 companies don’t come to terms — Dave Zawilinski (@DavezONAIR) September 10, 2019

Disney has little to lose, as it can woo aggrieved customers over to its over-the-top streaming services, ESPN+ and Disney+. AT&T, meanwhile, would lose Disney’s channels from its linear platforms, but its own over-the-top service, DirecTV Now.

Whether a deal is reached at the eleventh hour or not, neither side will come out of this looking clean.