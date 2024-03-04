Heres' ESPN's Beautiful Tribute to Chris Mortensen
By Kyle Koster
The sports media world is paying tribute to Chris Mortensen after the groundbreaking NFL reporter passed away over the weekend. One of the more respected and appreciated voices in the football game, Mort joined ESPN in 1991 then proceeded to carve out and perfect an unique space. He was a familiar face that became inextricable for the sport and was at the center of so many television moments through the years.
He continued to report and appear on select programming after he was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2016, oftentimes in concert with Adam Schefter, who served as the narrator for this moving goodbye.
This is just one of many pieces of remembrance being shared and it does a tremendous job of humanizing Mortensen, presenting him as a well-rounded and complex human being — something I'm not sure is done enough in the ecosphere. What emerges is the portrait of someone who lived a large life with humility and, more than anything, worked his ass off.
There's question posed in the piece about if Mortensen is on the Mount Rushmore of ESPN talent, which may strike some as a surprise, but is very much open for debate when one considers what other information person comes close to matching his legacy.