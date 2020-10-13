ESPN's Chargers-Can't-Win Animated Graphic Made Me Laugh
By Brian Giuffra | Oct 13, 2020, 9:49 AM EDT
It was more of the same from the Los Angeles Chargers last night. They blew their second consecutive 17-point lead, which is only the fifth time that's happened in NFL history. They also extended their record to 3-13 in one-score games since the start of the 2019 season, which also has to be some sort of record.
As if Nostradamus was creating their graphic packages ahead of the game, ESPN broadcast a video showcasing the Chargers' futility in winning close games during the Monday night telecast. It featured an animated Joey Bosa and Keenan Allen trying to jump up and grab a W in the Chargers locker room. Unfortunately for them, just as in real life, the W eludes their grasp.
It made me laugh. It also made ESPN play-by-play man Steve Levy laugh. Maybe you'll laugh too.
Here's the raw video from ESPN, which features grunting from the animated players. It might be even better.
Not to pile on the Chargers, but it's nearly impossible to lose this many close games. Against the Saints last night, they built a 20-3 lead in the second quarter and led 27-20 with 3:40 remaining. They gave up the game-tying touchdown with 52 seconds still on the clock. The week before the Chargers led the Bucs 24-7 in the second quarter before losing 38-31.
Head coach Anthony Lynn is certainly under the microscope for his inability to lead his team to wins in close games. Rookie quarterback Justin Herbert has put the Chargers in a position to win the last two weeks but hasn't closed the deal. If they're not careful, they might be put in a graphic like this one soon enough.