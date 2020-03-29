ESPN and CBS Should Broadcast Full Masters Coverage From 2019 During Masters Week
By Brian Giuffra | Mar 29 2020
For golf fans and non-golf fans alike, the 2019 Masters was undoubtably the most captivating moment the sport had seen since Tiger Woods won the 2008 U.S. Open on a hobbled leg.
That's meant in no disrespect to all the amazing moments we witnessed on the golf course in between those two unforgettable victories by Woods, because there have been plenty. It's just reality. None were as enrapturing. Even Phil Mickelson would have to admit it.
With the Masters was postponed this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, ESPN and CBS, broadcasters of the Masters, have a great opportunity to remind us all about that surreal week where Woods won his fifth green jacket. And I'm not talking about telecasting the final nine on Sunday or the entire broadcast from that day. I'm talking about broadcasting every shot, putt and highlight exactly as they did last year at the same time as if it were happening this year. Give us a full replay and allow us to relieve the greatest moment golf has witnessed in more than a decade.
Unlike other sports, golf is one where you forget so many of those Friday shots that mattered so much on Sunday, like when Brooks Koepka hooked his tee shot into the woods on the second hole and took double bogey in the second round. He wound up losing by one stroke. What happened there? He was the leader of the tournament at the time, having shot a bogey-free 66 in the opening round. I can't even remember that hook but it certainly loomed large in the tournament and there are so many of those little moments that changed the course of the tournament for him, Woods and others. It would be fun to relive them all knowing Woods comes out on top.
You'd have to assume ESPN, which broadcasts the first two rounds of the Masters, and CBS, which gets Saturday and Sunday, are already preparing to broadcast some cool Masters programming from April 9-12, when the Masters was scheduled to be played. But rather than compile a bunch of highlights or showing a condensed version of a few tournaments, the best thing they could do is show the entire tournament. From Jack Nicklaus' opening tee shot to Woods final putt, it doesn't get better than that.