Twitter Reacts to Erin Andrews Wearing Large White Hat During Packers - Bucs Game
Erin Andrews was working the sideline for Sunday's Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Green Bay Packers game. The veteran sideline reporter wore a large white hat that kind of looked like something Raylan Givens might wear to a wedding. Twitter noticed and commented.
This is the kind of hat that you can't get away with as some rookie reporter. It's the kind of thing that only gets worn after you've had many lazy Sunday conversations with people like Tom Brady and Cam Newton. This is fashion. And also sensible on a sunny afternoon in Florida. You simply could not wear this hat on a Thursday night.