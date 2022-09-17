Erin Andrews' Driver Fell Asleep at the Wheel on a Highway Last Week
Erin Andrews told an absolutely crazy story during the latest episode of the podcast she hosts with Charissa Thompson. On this week's Calm Down with Erin and Charissa, Andrews revealed that a driver for a car service provided for her fell asleep while driving her from Chicago to Green Bay.
Andrews flew into Chicago and got into the car to head to Green Bay for a sit-down with Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. While in the car she was on a Zoom call preparing for her NFL Week 1 broadcast when she realized someone was snoring. It was her driver and they were on the highway going 65 mph.
Here's her story:
First of all, that's terrifying. Yes, it's a funny story now, but it could have ended really badly. That driver obviously needs to be fired.
Andrews continued with the following:
"Moving. 65 miles an hour. I am so thankful I put my phone on mute because we’re on a Zoom. I put my phone on mute and I go “ARE YOU EFFING SLEEPING?!” Wakes up, Clark Griswold, it was awful. So now I have the quarterback of the team I’m trying to work on, I’m trying to take notes. I have full blown anxiety. This is not the way I want to go down. This is not the way I want to die…
After Aaron (Rodgers) gets off, I go “pull over at a Starbucks.” I make him pullover at a McDonald’s. I go in, I get him a coffee. He doesn’t drink it. The entire car ride I am like “ahem ahem ahem” monitoring if he’s sleeping at the wheel."
Again, simply terrifying. Thank goodness she's alright. You can listen to the entire episode below.