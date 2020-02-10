Eric Wynalda Predicted Cristiano Ronaldo Would Go Low with His Free Kick vs. Bayern Munich
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
Cristiano Ronaldo completed Real Madrid’s humiliation of Bayern Munich in the Champions League semifinals with a cheekily-placed free kick under the wall in the 89th minute. Real Madrid advances to next month’s final in Lisbon with a 5-0 aggregate victory.
It’s worth noting that before Ronaldo lined up the kick, Fox Sports 1 commentator Eric Wynalda predicted he would place it lower than his previous free kicks. The goal was Ronaldo’s 16th in the competition, extending his single-season Champions League record.
As an American soccer fan, hopefully Ronaldo is using up all his magic during Real Madrid’s run to the Champions League final and will be tapped out by the time Portugal plays the United States in the World Cup on June 22.
Real Madrid faces the winner of Wednesday’s Chelsea/Atletico Madrid semifinal. The traveling fans were certainly pumped up by Ronaldo’s late cherry on top.
RELATED: Cristiano Ronaldo Bitched About an Anti-Real Madrid Conspiracy After Loss to Barcelona
RELATED: Eric Wynalda Doesn’t Hold Back, Swings on American Soccer Coaches, Says “No Way” Qatar World Cup Happens